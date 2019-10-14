Coach Ted Lasso Comedy Series Starring Jason Sudeikis From Bill Lawrence Officially A Go At Apple

Apple has given a formal series greenlight to Ted Lasso, a comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (Whiskey Cavalier, Scrubs), Ted Lasso is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. (You can watch the most memorable ones below the post)

WBTV

On the Apple TV+ series, which had been in the works at the streamer for a year, Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an idealistic — and clueless — all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club — despite having no soccer coaching experience at all.

Brendan Hunt (Bless This Mess) co-stars as Coach Beard.

Ted Lasso is produced by Lawrence’s Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television where the company is based.

Sudeikis executive produces with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer. Hunt is a producer.

This marks a return to TV for Sudeikis following his nine-season run on Saturday Night Live, which ended in 2013. His feature credits include We’re the Millers, and the Horrible Bosses movies.

f