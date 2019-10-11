CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall Interrupted By “Trans People Are Dying” Protest

CNN’s LGBTQ town hall on Thursday was interrupted briefly by a group of trans activists who chanted, “Trans people are dying,” and their protest quickly was addressed by moderator Anderson Cooper and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

There was a bit of a scuffle as the activists attempted to unfurl a trans flag and security tried to drag get them out of the venue. Some members of the audience began chanting, “Trans lives matter.”

Cooper tried to cool things down. “It’s all right, it’s all right,” he said. “There’s a long history in the gay, lesbian and transgender community of protest, and we applaud their protest.”

Buttigieg had just taken the stage to roaring applause and a standing ovation. The is the first openly gay candidate to run for the Democratic nomination referred to the protesters when he talked about violence against black trans women and the need to do something about it.

“I would like to believe everyone here is committed to ending that epidemic,” he said.

Cooper, who also is openly gay, asked Buttigieg about when he knew what his sexual orientation was. Cooper said that he was four or five years old when he knew something was different, but Buttigieg described going through a “civil war” in his mind before he accepted that he was gay when he was in his 20s. Still, he was not ready to come out publicly until after he came back from his tour of duty in Afghanistan and was mayor of South Bend. He came out in 2015 and was re-elected overwhelmingly later that year.

Buttigieg is among nine presidential candidates participating in the town hall in Los Angeles, with Sen. Cory Booker kicking off the night, followed by Joe Biden. The event is being held at the Novo, an event space in downtown Los Angeles.