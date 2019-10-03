Bernie Sanders Will Participate In Oct. 15 Democratic Debate, CNN Confirms

CNN has confirmed that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be on stage at the CNN/New York Times-sponsored October 15 debate.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator underwent a heart stent procedure Tuesday to correct an artery blockage. Yesterday his campaign suspended all appearances and events as Sanders recuperated; the candidate did not take part in MSNBC’s six-hour gun forum yesterday.

Though reports began circulating this morning that Sanders would attend the Oct. 15 Democratic debate, the news was confirmed on air by CNN’s John King during the network’s noon hour program Inside Politics.

Yesterday, before news of Sanders’ medical procedure and subsequent canceling of events, CNN announced the podium order for the Oct. 15 debate – the fourth round of Democratic debates of the season.

The 12 candidates invited to participate after meeting all requirements are Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard and Julian Castro. The event will mark Steyer’s first debate appearance.

The debate will take place at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. CNN’s Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper will moderate along with Marc Lacey, the national editor of The New York Times.