Clive Owen Joins Julianne Moore In Apple Limited Series ‘Lisey’s Story’ From Stephen King & J.J. Abrams

Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Children of Men, Closer, The Knick) is set to star opposite Julianne Moore in Lisey’s Story, Apple’s eight-hour limited series written and executive produced by Stephen King, from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey two years after the death of her husband. A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Owen will play Scott Landon, Lisey’s (Moore) husband.

King wrote every episode of the series, which is based on his bestselling 2006 novel. King and Moore executive produce alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams’ and Ben Stephenson.

For Owen, a Golden Globe winner for Closer, this marks the first TV series role since his Golden Globe-nominated starring turn on Cinemax’s The Knick. He next stars opposite Will Smith in Ang Lee’s feature Gemini Man, which opens tomorrow. Owen is repped by CAA and Howard Fishman.