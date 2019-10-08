Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ To Make World Premiere At AFI Fest

The American Film Institute revealed today that AFI Life Achievement Award recipient and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood’s forthcoming Richard Jewell is set to make its world premiere at this year’s AFI Fest. The Gala will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. AFI Fest runs November 14-21.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Richard Jewell is directed and produced by Eastwood,stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and Paul Walter Hauser as the titular character.

Based on true events, Richard Jewell is a story of what happens when what is reported as fact obscures the truth. The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell (Hauser) as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing — his report making him a hero who swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the law enforcement wannabe becomes the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant (Rockwell), Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI and APD to clear his client’s name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

Richard Jewell will open in theaters December 13.