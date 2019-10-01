‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final Season By TNT

The end is in sight for TNT’s Claws. The network has renewed the hit dramedy for a fourth season, which will be its last.

Along with Animal Kingdom, Claws is one of only two original scripted series on TNT, which has been shifting focus to unscripted fare. Its most recent season simulcast on sibling TBS, which is emerging as Turner’s leading scripted brand.

Since its launch in 2017, Claws has won critical praise and a loyal fan base. It follows Niecy Nash’s Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

In addition to Nash, Claws stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. The series is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.