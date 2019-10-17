Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Metro PR Promotes Rebecca Rolnick Knaack And Andrew Valdes To VPs, Hires Elizabeth Villafan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Stephen Colbert Extends CBS 'Late Show' Deal To August 2023 (Exclusive)

Read the full story

‘City On A Hill’ Star Amanda Clayton Signs With APA

Courtesy of APA

Amanda Clayton, who plays the role of Cathy Ryan on Showtime’s City on a Hill, has signed with APA in all areas.

Renewed for a second season, the American crime drama series is created by Charlie McLean, based on an original idea by Ben Affleck and MacLean, and set in 1990s Boston. The city is rife with violent crimes, all emboldened by local law enforcement agencies, where corruption and racism are the norm.

Clayton’s feature credits include the Martin Scorsese-produced biographical drama Bleed For This opposite Miles Teller, Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart. That story followed the inspirational world champion boxer Vinny Pazienza. She also appeared in Disney’s John Carter opposite Taylor Kitsch, and the indie thriller Bad Frank.

Clayton is also set to make her directorial debut next summer for the feature film Brusco. She continues to be represented by Eric Kind at Brave Management.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad