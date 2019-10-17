‘City On A Hill’ Star Amanda Clayton Signs With APA

Amanda Clayton, who plays the role of Cathy Ryan on Showtime’s City on a Hill, has signed with APA in all areas.

Renewed for a second season, the American crime drama series is created by Charlie McLean, based on an original idea by Ben Affleck and MacLean, and set in 1990s Boston. The city is rife with violent crimes, all emboldened by local law enforcement agencies, where corruption and racism are the norm.

Clayton’s feature credits include the Martin Scorsese-produced biographical drama Bleed For This opposite Miles Teller, Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart. That story followed the inspirational world champion boxer Vinny Pazienza. She also appeared in Disney’s John Carter opposite Taylor Kitsch, and the indie thriller Bad Frank.

Clayton is also set to make her directorial debut next summer for the feature film Brusco. She continues to be represented by Eric Kind at Brave Management.