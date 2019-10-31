EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot AFM package. I can reveal that Christoph Waltz and Lily Collins will star with Bill Skarsgard in Gilded Rage, a dramatic thriller about the real-life murder of a Manhattan hedge fund manager.

Charlie McDowell (The Discovery, The One I Love) is directing. XYZ Films is financing and producing the film with Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal under their banner Nine Stories, Jeremy Steckler, and Conde Nast Entertainment, with Hunter Ryan and David Ryan exec producing.

XYZ is also handling world sales and co-repping domestic with ICM Partners and Endeavor Content. The project will be introduced to buyers at next week’s American Film Market. Shoot is set for spring 2020.

The script was written by McDowell and Justin Lader based on the Vanity Fair article Gilded Rage by Benjamin Wallace that was published in 2015. E. Max Frye penned a previous draft. Story is inspired by events surrounding the murder of Manhattan hedge fund magnate Thomas Gilbert Sr. by his son Tommy, which rattled New York high society. The brutal crime received nationwide attention in the news and Tommy Gilbert recently received 30 years-to-life in prison for the murder.

At AFM, XYZ will be screening Synchronic, with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, following its TIFF premiere, and will also be showing TIFF Midnight Madness selection Color Out of Space. Its sales slate also features Unsound starring Anna Kendrick and Sion Sono’s Prisoners Of The Ghostland starring Nicolas Cage.

Oscar-winner Waltz, known for his roles in Tarantino flics Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, will be seen next year in Bond movie No Time To Die. Skarsgard played Pennywise in the recent It movies and is in talks for Robert Eggers’ next film The Northman. Collins is in production on Paramount Network’s Emily In Paris and is set for David Fincher’s Netflix drama Mank.

Waltz is repped by ICM Partners and Players Agentur Management. Skarsgard is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment. Collins is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Definition Management. McDowell is repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.