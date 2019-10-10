Ben Foster & Gillian Jacobs Join Chris Pine In Thunder Road & 30WEST Black Ops Action-Thriller ‘Violence Of Action’

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Foster (Hell Or High Water) and Gillian Jacobs (Community) have joined Chris Pine (Star Trek) in action-thriller Violence Of Action, which has now begun principal photography in the U.S., Germany and Romania.

Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) is directing from a script by J.P. Davis. John Wick outfit Thunder Road Films produces with finance from 30WEST. Pine and Foster previously starred in Oscar-nominated box office breakout Hell Or High Water.

Pine was announced earlier this year in the lead role of James Harper who, after being involuntarily discharged from the Green Berets, joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. Harper travels to Berlin with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat. Barely into his first assignment, he finds himself alone and hunted across Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Thunder Road Film’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing. 30WEST’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman will executive produce along with Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally and Josh Bratman. Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films is co-producing.

STXinternational is handling foreign sales and will distribute directly in the UK and Ireland. CAA Media Finance and 30WEST are co-repping U.S. rights.

Business will continue on the movie at the AFM where STX’s still robust international sales slate, overseen by John Friedberg, also includes thriller Horizon Line and Black Bear Pictures project The Marsh King’s Daughter.

