Chip & Joanna Gaines Renovating Historic Hotel In Downtown Waco, Texas

Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their horizons once again, and are planning to open their first hotel in downtown Waco, Texas.

The couple, who made Fixer Upper HGTV’s most popular show and are launching their own network next summer in conjunction with the Discovery Network, announced the new project in a video on their website.

The couple has partnered with AJ Capital on the hotel, located just a few blocks from their thriving Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“We are excited, we finally get to share some news with you,” Joanna Gaines says in the clip, before Chip arrives in a bellhop uniform.

The hotel is a revamp of Waco’s historic Grand Karem Shrine, a three-story, 53,000-square-foot space built in 1928. The hotel features decorative symbols of Freemasons and Shriners. The revamp will keep the infrastructure intact when renovations start this fall.

“It’s gonna be a big project, but we cannot wait to restore it back to its former glory. There’s so many details about this building that are gorgeous,” said Joanna. The hotel will feature a rooftop terrace, a ground-floor restaurant, and a café.

“If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home,” Joanna wrote on the website. “When a project like the one we’re announcing today comes along, and it bridges what we’re most passionate about — home, hospitality, and restoration — we can’t help but go all-in.”

Although the hotel is a first for the Gaines family, they already operate a Magnolia House B&B in McGregor, Texas. That project is a 2800-square-foot 1880s farmhouse that opened in 2016.

A rendering of the new hotel is linked below.

Hotel-Rendering