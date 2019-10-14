Alibaba Group’s Youku has come on board to co-produce kids’ series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Chinese platform has partnered with Genius Brands to produce the 52-part series, which launched at MipJunior. Genius Brands is currently in talks with U.S. partners.

Created by Stan Lee as one of his final projects, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, which targets kids ages 4 – 7, is also co-produced by Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions. Schwarzenegger, who also serves as executive producer, lends his voice as the lead character in the series. Co-creator of Deadpool, Fabian Nicieza, who has sold over 100M comics worldwide, is scripting the series. Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, Paul Wachter, CEO of Main Street Advisors, and President of POW! Entertainment Gill Champion also serve as executive producers.

“Youku is one of the most innovative media platforms in the world with an unparalleled ability to integrate entertainment and commerce,” said Heyward, “We look forward to collaborating with Youku to create a high-quality program in the preschool space that will resonate with a global audience.”

“With Stan Lee’s creativity, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s star power, and Genius Brands’ expertise in children’s entertainment, Superhero Kindergarten has all the elements to become a worldwide phenomenon. With Youku’s platform and technology, we are excited to help the program reach hundreds of millions of families in China and partner with Genius Brands to create this inspiring story for children around the world,” added Aaron Liao, General Manager of Youku Kids.