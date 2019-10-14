China’s Huanxi Premium has acquired BBC drama World On Fire as ITV Studios Global Entertainment unveils a raft of sales at Mipcom.

The Chinese platform is one of a number of sales for the Helen Hunt-fronted drama, which will air on PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. The Mammoth Screen drama has also been picked up by RTL in Germany, Telefonica in Spain and BBC First across Australia and Benelux, as well as Roadshow in Australia and in Korea on Channel A for linear and KT Corp for SVOD.

Separately, Noughts and Crosses, the adaptation of the Malorie Blackman novel, has been bought by M-Net in Africa, Russia’s More TV, TVNZ in New Zealand and on BBC First across Benelux prior to its launch on BBC One in the UK next year.

Martin Freeman factual drama A Confession, written by the Oscar-nominated Jeff Pope and has been sold to Seven in Australia, BBC First in Asia, M-Net in Africa, NPO in the Netherlands, VRT Belgium and in the Nordics on Norway’s NRK, DR in Denmark and YLE in Finland.

Series three of Monumental Pictures’ Harlots has been acquired by SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia, Lightbox in New Zealand and U-NEXT in Japan, and Schitt’s Creek has been picked up by Viacom 18 in India, Fox Asia and ABC Comedy in Australia.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director of ITV Studios Global Entertainment, said, “From Noughts & Crosses and The War of the Worlds, to World On Fire and A Confession, these shows are among some of the most anticipated and some of the most popular shows of the year. Indeed, I believe Noughts & Crosses is a brand-defining piece of television and I’m delighted that broadcasters across the world are already coming on board.”