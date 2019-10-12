German DJ Zedd Banned From China For ‘South Park’ “Like” On Twitter

Popular DJ and music producer Zedd has been permanently banned from China simply for liking a tweet from the South Park official Twitter account.

South Park has been targeted by China for its recent episode, Band in China, in which it ridiculed the country’s censorship and had a major character deliver an epithet as a response.

China has since been particularly pro-active in censoring South Park content on its own search engines and social media. The efforts follow its recent controversy with the National Basketball Assn., which sparked outrage in the country when a Houston Rockets executive expressed support for Hong Kong rebels. Apple also ran afoul of Chinese authorities for an app that showed police locations in Hong Kong. The company has since removed the app from its store.

On Friday, Zedd tweeted his surprise about the China ban. The parameters of his ban are still unclear, and who issued the edict remains unknown. Some of Zedd’s music is still available on Chinese media.