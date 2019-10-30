‘Chicago Fire’: Monica Raymund Returns To Reprise Role In Midseason Finale

Gabby Dawson will making a return appearance on Chicago Fire. Monica Raymund, whose departure after six seasons left fans of the NBC drama series devastated, will reprise her role as Gabby Dawson in the Season 8 midseason finale on November 20, Deadline has confirmed.

When we last saw Gabby in the season 7 premiere, she had returned from Puerto Rico, where she had accepted a full-time job working on hurricane relief efforts, and had asked her then-husband Matt Casey to leave his life in Chicago and move with her to the island, but he declined. The couple later filed for divorce.

In the upcoming episode, Gabby returns to Chicago to help raise money for her aid organization and stops by the firehouse to see her former co-workers, including Matt.

“Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion,” Raymund tells EW.com, which first reported her casting. “Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans don’t want to miss this episode — we get to see Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

Raymund was one of five original Chicago Fire series regulars whose initial contracts expired after Season 6 and among the three, including Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg, who had not been approached about signing new deals ahead of time.