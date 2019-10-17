‘Chicago’ Crossover Event Dominates Wednesday, While ‘The Masked Singer’ Rises; ‘Riverdale’ Down From Season Premiere

NBC’s three-part Chicago crossover titled “Infection” came on strong Wednesday night, giving a boost to all three franchises for NBC in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Chicago Fire ticked up two tenths with a 1.3 rating and 8.07 million viewers and was on par with its best numbers in a year. It was the same for Chicago Med (1.4, 8.83M), with the best result for that series since February 2018. Rounding out the mega-crossover was Chicago P.D. (1.4, 8.63M), which was up an impressive four tenths.

While the Chicago franchise was saving Second City, The Masked Singer (2.1, 7.22M) modulated to a higher key, ticking up a tenth to finish as the night’s top-rated show. Fox’s Almost Family (0.7, 2.48M) held steady.

NBC won the night overall in total viewers and tied with Fox for the top demo spot.

Over at Riverdale (0.2, 830,000) on the CW, Archie and the gang took a two-tenths dip from its Season 4 premiere last week in early Live+Same Day numbers. The network’s new Nancy Drew (0.2, 810K) also slipped from its premiere.

At CBS, Survivor (1.4, 6.84M) hit a season high while SEAL Team (0.7, 4.49M) ticked up a tenth. Wrapping up primetime for CBS was S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.60M), which dipped from last week.

ABC’s Wednesday lineup stayed fairly steady. Modern Family (1.0, 4.19M) took a step up as did Schooled (0.8, 3.43M). The Goldbergs (1.0, 4.15M), Single Parents (0.7, 2.81M) and Stumptown (0.6, 2.81M) were even.

As for Stumptown, it should be noted that the Cobie Smulders-fronted 10 PM drama based on the Greg Rucka graphic novel is the season’s most-watched new series with 8.51 million viewers after seven days of TV playback. It is also the top gainer for a new series in L+7 playback in total viewers (+4.20M) and adults 18-49 (+129%).