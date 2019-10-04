‘Chernobyl’ Emmy Winner Johan Renck To Direct ‘Spaceman of Bohemia’ Adaptation For Channing Tatum’s Free Association

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off of winning two Emmy awards for his work on the HBO limited series, Chernobyl, Johan Renck has signed on to direct Spaceman of Bohemia, a film adaptation to the 2017 novel by Jaroslav Kalfař. The pic is set up under Channing Tatum’s Free Association and Tango Entertainment. Colby Day is adapting the screenplay.

The book tells the story Jakub Procházka, who orphaned as a boy and raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents, overcomes his odds to become the country’s first astronaut. He is tasked with a solo mission to Venus and while venturing into deep space discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion.

Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets are producing the project for Free Association along with Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva of Tango Entertainment.

Renck, who has directed episodes Bloodline, Vikings, and Breaking Bad, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Casarotto Ramsey in the UK, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern

Colby is repped by UTA, LBI and Morris Yorn·. Kalfar is repped by ICM Partners on behalf of Marya Spence at Janklow & Nesbit.

Free Association is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.