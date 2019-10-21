Chelsea Harris Joins ‘Snowpiercer’; ‘Atypical’ Casts Allie Rae Treharne

Chelsea Harris (Station 19) is set for a key recurring role on TNT’s Snowpiercer. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in the television adaptation. Harris will play Sykes. A covert operative, and the right-hand advisor to an important new leader, Sykes is reserved and coolly efficient. She is well-versed in the dark arts of intelligence and, while she seems loyal, one begins to wonder whether she can be trusted at all. Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. Harris will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick set for release in 2020. Her previous credits include recurring roles in Station 19 and Star Trek: Picard. Harris is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Infinity Entertainment.

Allie Rae Treharne (Youth & Consequences) has booked a recurring role in Netflix’s Atypical, from creator/executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon. Atypical, from Sony Pictures TV, is a coming of age story that follows Sam, an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal? Treharne will play Gretchen, a sharp-witted worldeater with the confidence to get what she wants. Treharne most recently appeared in Emmy-nominated YouTube Premium series Youth and Consequences. She’s repped by Haven Entertainment.