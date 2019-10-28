‘Charlie’s Angels’ Nabs China Release Date

Sony’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska has landed a China release date of Nov. 15 which is timed exactly with its domestic release. While the pic was originally scheduled to go during the first weekend in November, which is where the first 2000 movie bowed, Terminator: Dark Fate elbowed its way on to that date.

Sony moved Charlie’s Angels to Nov. 15 for various reasons: better access to premium screens, aiming to stoke Stewart’s Twilight fanbase (that pic also launched in mid-November), plus, as we can see now, a China release date. And this $48M production is going to need China with its global start after landing on domestic tracking last week with a $16M projection to Fox/Disney’s Ford v. Ferrari‘s $23M-$30M forecasted opening. The second movie from Sony Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle made just over $2M in a nascent China exhibition market before the Avatar 3D/Imax boom in the PRC. Ford v. Ferrari will play most of the Imax global network on the Nov. 15-17 weekend, but Charlie’s Angels will be booked on select Imax domestic screens and in some offshore markets.

Elizabeth Banks is reportedly the first woman to tell the story (as director, screenwriter, producer, star) for the first time in the history of the Charlie’s Angels franchise, that includes TV.