Channel 4 in the UK has acquired U.S. series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Star Trek: Discovery and Man With A Plan in deals with Lionsgate and CBS Studios International.

The deal for Star Trek: Discovery is a first linear window deal after the drama launched globally on Netflix, while Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Man With A Plan are first-run rights.

The shows will air on E4 in the UK.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist launches midseason on NBC and is being sold by Lionsgate at Mipcom.

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 said, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will make you laugh, make you cry and make you sing. It’s a brilliant piece of uplifting television that we’re thrilled to have coming to E4.”

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate’s President of International Television & Digital Distribution added, “We’re delighted to partner with E4 in bringing our beloved drama to the UK. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a joyful, smart and empowering drama unlike anything else on television. The series grapples with important themes of empathy and human connection that I’m sure will strike a chord with audiences.”

For Star Trek: Discovery and Man With A Plan, from CBS Studios International, president of sales Barry Chamberlain, said, “We’re excited to bring the linear television rights for Star Trek: Discovery to the international market and launch in the U.K. with our valued friends at Channel 4.”