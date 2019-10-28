Chan Phung Joins Fox Searchlight As SVP Of Acquisitions

Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Chairmen Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley announced today that Chan Phung has been hired as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and Production, effective November 4th. Phung will lead the acquisitions department for the division, which is responsible for the acquisition of finished films, as well as working closely with the entire production team to identify and evaluate the potential acquisition of films at the package stage. She will report to Presidents of Production for Film and Television Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum.

Greenbaum and Greenfield stated, “Chan is a tremendous talent in the industry, and we are thrilled to have her as an indispensable part of the Searchlight team. She demonstrates exceptional knowledge and expertise in identifying the type of distinctive films that Searchlight gravitates towards.”

Phung added, “I am excited about taking on this new opportunity and joining the amazing Searchlight team is a privilege second to none. I have long been a fan of Searchlight’s incredibly diverse slate of films.”

Prior to joining Fox Searchlight, Phung was Director of Original Independent Film at Netflix, where she managed a robust slate of acquisitions and productions. Her movie credits there include upcoming films such as Jane Campion’s THE POWER OF THE DOG, Simon Stone’s THE DIG, Mikael Hafstrom’s OUTSIDE THE WIRE, and festival breakouts I AM MOTHER, THE BREAKER UPPERERS, THE PERFECTION, and THE RITUAL. Before joining Netflix, Phung was Vice President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, where she was an integral part of numerous company successes including the acquisition of Oscar-winning films such as ARRIVAL, SPOTLIGHT, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, and WHIPLASH.