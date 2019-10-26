‘CBS This Morning’: Bruce Springsteen Slams Donald Trump On What It Means To Be American

Bruce Springsteen said America is “living in a frightening time,” in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

Springsteen is out promoting his Western Stars concert film, which debuted on Friday in theaters. He’s been making the rounds and talking politics, something he’s been actively involved in by campaigning for Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, while endorsing former President Barack Obama and playing at his inauguration.

His activism on those campaigns caught President Donald Trump’s attention, who mentioned that he “didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people” to draw crowds during his 2016 president run. Springsteen said he was not surprised.

“The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means,” Springsteen said in the interview, which aired Thursday. “And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

But Springsteen, like many Democrats, conceded that Trump will likely win reelection in 2020. Earlier in his Western Stars promotion, he told the Sunday Times of London that no Democratic candidates have made a strong case.

“I don’t see anyone out there at the moment … the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,” Springsteen said. “You need someone who can speak some of the same language [as Trump] … and the Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”