CBS Nabs Rick Fox Autobiographical eSports Comedy From Dan Kopelman & Kapital As Put Pilot

CBS has handed a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy from former NBA star-turned-actor and businessman Rick Fox and the team behind CBS’ comedy series Me, Myself & I, creator Dan Kopelman and producers Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Kopelman, the untitled comedy centers on a recently retired pro basketball star who attempts to reconnect with his estranged son by buying an eSports franchise.

The story is inspired by Fox’s real-life experiences of buying eSports company Gravity Gaming, which he relaunched in December 2015 as Echo Fox.

Fox and Kopelman executive produce the comedy alongside Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

At CBS, Kapital (The Neighborhood, Carol’s Second Act) also has a put pilot commitment for another comedy, on which the company has reunited with the team of a recent half-hour series on the network: Fam creator/executive producer Corinne Kingsbury, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV as well as CBS TV Studios, which is producing alongside Kapital.

Before Me, Myself & I, which went to series starring Bobbie Moynihan, Kapital and Kopelman partnered on comedy project What Goes Around Comes Around, which went to pilot.

