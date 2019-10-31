CBS To Remake James Corden’s Sky Gameshow ‘A League Of Their Own’

CBS is poised to remake James Corden’s longrunning Sky gameshow A League Of Their Own.

Following the success of The Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS will turn to the British presenter to transform the high-octane sports quiz into a vehicle that works for U.S. audiences.

The series will be produced by Fulwell 73, which makes The Late Late Show and counts Corden as a partner, and the UK outfit that created the format, CPL Productions. CPL is owned by Red Arrow Studios, which sells the show internationally.

Corden is unlikely to present the U.S. version of A League Of Their Own, however, and has pulled back from hosting duties on the original UK show given his other commitments.

The format is one of Sky’s most established and consistent brands, featuring two teams navigating rounds of sporting questions and physical challenges. It launched in the UK in 2010, running for 14 series and inspiring spin-off shows such as A League Of Their Own US Road Trip.

Broadcast first reported that CBS is remaking A League Of Their Own.