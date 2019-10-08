CBS Buys Multicamera Workplace Comedy ‘CDC’ From ‘Superior Donuts’ Duo & Jerry Bruckheimer TV

EXCLUSIVE: Seventeen years after Jerry Bruckheimer Television took its first major stab at multi-camera comedy series with a sale at CBS, the company is back on the multi-camera sitcom beat with another project in development at the network.

Titled CDC, the multi-camera workplace comedy hails from Superior Donuts co-developers/executive producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan; JBTV; Picture It Productions; and CBS Television Studios, where JBTV and Picture It are under deals.

Written by Goldman and Donovan, CDC sounds like a spiritual successor to CBS’ mega-hit The Big Bang Theory. It is about a group of socially awkward scientists and their ambitious new co-worker who struggles to find a balance between her career aspirations and loyalty to her unlikely new friends.

Goldman and Donovan executive produce with JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed and Picture It Productions’ Lance Krall, Peter Siaggas and Peter Stathopoulos. CBS TV Studios produces in association with Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Goldman and Donovan most recently co-developed and executive produced workplace multi-camera comedy Superior Donuts, which aired on CBS for two seasons. The writing-producing duo began their TV careers as staff writers on animated comedy Family Guy, then spent eight seasons on Scrubs — rising to executive producers — and three years as executive producers on Community.

L-R: Jerry Bruckheimer, Lance Krall JBT/Picture It Prods.

The Atlanta-based Picture It, JBTV and CBS TV Studios previously developed together including a Josh Reims military medical drama last season, which also was set up at CBS.

Jerry Bruckheimer TV, known for its roster of drama series from the CSI franchise to Lucifer and L.A’s Finest, made its foray into multi-camera sitcoms in 2002 with a half-hour written by Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio, from Warner Bros. TV where JBTV was based. It landed a seven-figure pilot commitment at CBS but did not go to pilot.

For the past 17 years, JBTV largely has stayed in the drama lane with occasional comedic one-hours, like the WB series Just Legal. CDC represents a fresh attempt by the company to crack the sitcom space.

