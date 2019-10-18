CBS Casting SVPs Lucy Cavallo & Amy Herzig, VP Katharina Eggmann Exit; Dana Pine Joins Network As VP

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime CBS casting executives, Los Angeles-based SVP Lucy Cavallo and New York-based SVP Amy Herzig, are leaving the network.

Herzig most recently served as SVP Casting, East Coast, overseeing casting out of New York. She worked with VP Casting, East Coast, Katharina Eggman, who also is out, leaving CBS temporarily without a New York casting executive.

The departures comes two and a half months after ABC Studios veteran Claudia Lyon joined CBS as EVP Talent and Casting and are believed to be part of Lyon putting her own stamp on the network’s casting department, which she now oversees, with staffing changes.

As part of the changes, which Lyon reportedly started implementing after evaluating the department she inherited from CBS’ longtime Head of Casting Peter Golden, who stepped down in early May, Lyon has made her first executive hire, bringing Dana Pine as VP, Casting.

Pine had most recently served as Senior Manager, Casting at Lionsgate and previously had worked with Lyon at ABC where Pine was Casting Coordinator.