CBS Buys Yosemite National Park Crime Drama ‘The Trail’ From ‘Rosewood’ Writer & Wilmer Valderrama

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development The Trail, a one-hour drama from writer David Harrington Miller (Rosewood); Wilmer Valderrama and his WV Entertainment; and CBS Television Studios, where WV is under a deal.

Written by Miller, The Trail revolves around an elite unit of investigators within the U.S. National Park Service who work to solve the highest-profile cases in Yosemite National Park, a location known for its rare beauty and extraordinary danger.

CBS

Valderrama executive produces via WV Entertainment with David North (NCIS). Miller is Supervising Producer. Jonathan Tucker is Co-Executive Producer. CBS Television Studios produces in association with WV Entertainment.

Miller was a writer on Fox’s Rosewood. Before that 2015-17 series, he was a writers’ assistant on Netflix’s House of Cards.

Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS, which is airing its 17th season on CBS. Projects Valderrama has produced under his WV Entertainment banner include The Hollywood Puppet Show, Handy Manny for Playhouse Disney and Douglas Family Gold for Oxygen. On the feature side, he recently produced and voiced Prince Philippe Charming in animated film Charming alongside John H. Williams, producer of the Shrek franchise. He’s repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Michael Gendler.

North is repped by Manage-ment. Tucker is repped by UTA and Management 360.

