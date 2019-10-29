CBS Buys ‘We The Jury’ Comedy From Dana Klein & Stephanie Darrow

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development We The Jury, a half-hour single camera comedy, from 9JKL co-creator Dana Klein, writer Stephanie Darrow, UK producer Big Talk Productions and CBS Television Studios.

Written by Klein and Darrow, in We The Jury, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict….and they can’t even agree on lunch.

Klein and Darrow executive produce with Big Talk’s James Acaster and Kenton Allen. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Friends alumna Klein most recently co-created and executive produced comedy 9JKL, which aired for one season on CBS. She previously created comedy Friends With Better Lives and served as consulting producer on the first two seasons of Fresh Off The Boat. Klein is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Darrow got her start on Klein’s multi-camera comedy Friends with Better Lives and also worked with Klein on 9JKL. She also has been a writer-producer on CBS comedies The Odd Couple and Fam, among other credits. She is repped by Laurie Megery at Myman Greenspan.