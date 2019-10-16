CBS Buys Siblings Comedy ‘The Three Of Us’ From Frank Pines & Fulwell 73

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development The Three of Us, a multi-camera comedy from writer Frank Pines (Everybody Loves Raymond, The New Adventures of Old Christine); Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73; and CBS Television Studios, where Fulwell 73 is under a deal.

Written by Pines, The Three of Us follows adult siblings who are children of divorce and must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Pines executive produces with Fulwell 73’s Ben Winston and Jeff Grosvenor. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fulwell 73.

Pines last year sold multi-cam comedy Man of the House, which received a pilot order at ABC. He also wrote The Folks, a multi-cam comedy that was in development last season with CBS and CBS Television Studios. Pines began his TV career as a writer on hit CBS comedies Everybody Loves Raymond and The New Adventures of Old Christine. He’s repped by Think Tank Management and attorney Ryan LeVine.

Fulwell 73 also has in development comedy The Last Happy Couple and drama Soul Survivor at CBS, animated comedy Dead Henry at Fox and a nonfiction series for CBS All Access with celebrity medium Thomas John. It is expected to air later this year or early next year. Last season, the company produced the CBS comedy series Happy Together.

