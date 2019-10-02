CBS Buys ‘Drift’ Drama Produced By Anna Fricke, Dan Lin & Craig Turk

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Drift, a drama from Black List writer Christopher Salmanpour (The Promise), and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Valor), Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon) and Craig Turk (The Code, The Good Wife). CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Written by Salmanpour, in Drift, after the disappearance of her wife on a scuba trip, a renowned and fearless oceanographer forms an unorthodox but highly skilled team of specialists who take on the unique challenge of solving crimes committed at sea where evidence and clues are as fickle as the tides, devoting themselves to bringing closure to victims who rarely get it.

Salmanpour executive produces with Fricke, Turk and Lin via Rideback.

Salmonpour penned the Black List script The Promise, a thriller set in Iran which he wrote based on a personal experience.

Fricke is currently writing/executive producing and Lin executive producing a reimagening of Walker, Texas Ranger starring Jared Padalecki. Fricke’s other writing-producing credits include Valor, Wayward Pines and Minority Report. Lin, producer behind such franchises as The Lego Movie, Sherlock and It, most recently was an executive producer on Lethal Weapon, which aired for three seasons on Fox.

Turk co-created FBI and The Code and was an executive producer on The Good Wife and Private Practice, among other credits.