Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Russian Five’: NBC Sports Sets TV Premiere For Docu On First Russians To Play Together In NHL

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bee Gees Biopic In Works From Paramount, Sister & Graham King

Read the full story

CBS Buys Crime Drama ‘Cascadia’ From ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Duo

IMDB/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Cascadia, a crime drama from NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer Frank Military, series co-star Eric Christian Olsen and his Cloud 9 Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Olsen is under a deal.

Co-written and executive produced by Military, Olsen and Pierce Brown, Cascadia revolves around an FBI special agent with an expertise in hunting psychopathic killers who returns to her hometown in the Pacific Northwest and stumbles onto a terrifying new breed of serial murders that threatens to expose a dark secret from her family’s past.

CBS Logo
CBS

CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Military has been with CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles since the second season, starting as co-executive producer and rising to executive producer in season 7. Olsen is currently in his 11th season portraying Detective Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad