CBS Buys Crime Drama ‘Cascadia’ From ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Cascadia, a crime drama from NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer Frank Military, series co-star Eric Christian Olsen and his Cloud 9 Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Olsen is under a deal.

Co-written and executive produced by Military, Olsen and Pierce Brown, Cascadia revolves around an FBI special agent with an expertise in hunting psychopathic killers who returns to her hometown in the Pacific Northwest and stumbles onto a terrifying new breed of serial murders that threatens to expose a dark secret from her family’s past.

CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Military has been with CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles since the second season, starting as co-executive producer and rising to executive producer in season 7. Olsen is currently in his 11th season portraying Detective Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles.