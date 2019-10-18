CBS Buys Crime Drama ‘Bent’ From Vaun Wilmott & Jerry Bruckheimer TV

CBS has put in development Bent, a crime drama from writer Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery, Prison Break), Jerry Bruckheimer TV and CBS Television Studios, where JBT is under a deal.

Written by Wilmott, Bent revolves around an instinctive and streetwise Texas law enforcement officer who is caught between two parental figures – her biological father, who co-opted her into his 10-state crime spree as a child, and her adopted father, who caught them and took her in as his own.

Wilmott executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for JBT. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Willmott created, executive produced and showran supernatural action drama Dominion, which ran for two seasons on Syfy. He most recently served as co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery and executive producer on Fox’s Prison Break.

Bent extends Jerry Bruckheimer’s long history with CBS. Bruckheimer executive produced the network’s CSI franchise, Cold Case, and Without a Trace among others, and he serves as an executive producer on CBS’ The Amazing Race. JBT also is executive producing CDC, a multi-camera comedy from Superior Donuts co-developers/executive producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan, which is in development at CBS.