Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Reopens NYC's Paris Theatre With 'Marriage Story' Launch

Read the full story

CBS Buys Crime Drama ‘Bent’ From Vaun Wilmott & Jerry Bruckheimer TV

Vaun-Wilmott-Jerry-Bruckheimer
Shutterstock/JBT

CBS has put in development Bent, a crime drama from writer Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery, Prison Break), Jerry Bruckheimer TV and CBS Television Studios, where JBT is under a deal.

Written by Wilmott, Bent revolves around an instinctive and streetwise Texas law enforcement officer who is caught between two parental figures – her biological father, who co-opted her into his 10-state crime spree as a child, and her adopted father, who caught them and took her in as his own.

CBS

Wilmott executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for JBT. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Willmott created, executive produced and showran supernatural action drama Dominion, which ran for two seasons on Syfy. He most recently served as co-executive producer on Star Trek: Discovery and executive producer on Fox’s Prison Break.

Bent extends Jerry Bruckheimer’s long history with CBS. Bruckheimer executive produced the network’s CSI franchise, Cold Case, and Without a Trace among others, and he serves as an executive producer on CBS’ The Amazing Race. JBT also is executive producing CDC, a multi-camera comedy from Superior Donuts co-developers/executive producers Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan, which is in development at CBS.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad