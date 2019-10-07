CBS Teams With Al Roker Entertainment On Musial Awards For Sportsmanship

EXCLUSIVE: CBS and Al Roker Entertainment are teaming for a broadcast of the Musial Awards for sportsmanship.

The awards will be handed out by the National Sportsmanship Foundation on November 23 at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis and that live show will be packaged into a one-hour special. CBS will air it on Saturday, December 21, at 2PM and it will also have multiple airings on CBS Sports Network.

Presented by Maryville University, the Musial Awards are named for baseball great Stan “The Man” Musial, who played 22 seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to his Hall of Fame statistics, Musial became known for his sportsmanship and civic acts. The awards started in 2005, nearly eight years before Musial died at age 92.

This year’s recipients will be announced later this month. Past honorees have included golfer Arnold Palmer; Baseball Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Cal Ripken Jr.; Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee; NASCAR driver Carl Edwards; and sportscaster Ernie Johnson.

“I’m a big baseball fan, and I actually remember Stan The Man from my childhood and the integrity for which he was known,” Roker said. “I’m honored to work with the National Sportsmanship Foundation and my friends in Saint Louis to broadcast the legendary Musial Awards, and their vital message of good sportsmanship to a national audience.”

Al Roker Entertainment EVP Tracie Brennan will oversee the company’s involvement in the broadcast. Roker will serve as Executive Producer along with Shana Scott of mOdat Productions. Content for the show will also be provided by St. Louis-based Onyour6 Productions, which previously produced the Musial Awards broadcast.