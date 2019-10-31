Catherine Herridge Joins CBS News After Long Tenure At Fox News

Catherine Herridge, who has been with Fox News since 1996, the year it launched, is joining CBS News as senior investigative correspondent.

Herridge will cover national security and intelligence issues and report original investigations. She will be based in Washington, and start in November.

“Catherine Herridge is a skilled investigative correspondent who has consistently brought depth and originality to her reporting,” said Christopher Isham, Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief.

Herridge said, “CBS News has always placed a premium on enterprise journalism and powerful investigations. I feel privileged to join a team where facts and storytelling will always matter.”

Herridge has covered news from Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Northern Ireland and the former Yugoslavia. She reported from New York. on the 9/11 terrorist attacks from New York City, and from Guantanamo Bay on the military trial held for the architects of the attack.

At Fox News Channel, she covered the intelligence community, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security. She also was a correspondent for the newsmagazine Fox Files and interviewed President Donald Trump after Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his Russia investigation.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society recently recognized her reporting with the “Tex” McCrary Award for excellence in journalism. She joined Fox News after serving as a London-based correspondent for ABC News.

She also is the author of the book, The Next Wave: On the Hunt for al Qaeda’s American Recruits.