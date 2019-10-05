Cassandra Waldon Dies: ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Killed In Rome Accident At Age 56

Cassandra Waldon , the first US resident of the Big Brother house, died Sept. 25 from injuries sustained in a car accident. She was 56. . Waldon worked for the United Nations in Rome, Italy, and was struck by a car there two months ago. She never regained consciousness from the head injury she sustained.



Big Brother host Julie Chen remembered Waldon warmly in an Instagram post. “Thank you for bringing your intelligence, warmth and wisdom to the Big Brother house Season 1.”

Waldon finished 6th out of 10 house guests in the series.



She worked at the UN as its director of communications for the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and was living and working in Rome at the time of death. A memorial service is planned in her home state of Maryland for next weekend. There was no information available on survivors.



