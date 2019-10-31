Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Sam Claflin have joined 13 Films’ thriller Every Breath You Take from Sunshine Cleaning director Christine Jeffs.

Affleck plays a psychiatrist whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother (Hunger Games‘ Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

Multi-European Award winning Veronica Ferres (Dreamland, Love Wedding & other Disasters) also stars. Production starts this month in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Pic is being produced by Richard B. Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment (The Space Between Us, August Rush, Backdraft, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) with Ferres (Salt & Fire, Hector & the Search for Happiness) and Frank Buchs (Reasonable Doubt, Das Boot, Pay the Ghost) of Construction Films. Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz of 13 Films will be Executive Producing alongside Southpaw Entertainment’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Jon Levin of Fourward Entertainment.

13 Films is handling global rights to Every Breath You Take and will be presenting it to buyers for the first time at the American Film Market in Santa Monica.

Affleck is represented by WME. Claflin is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Monaghan is represented by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Robert Offer of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Christine Jeffs is represented by UTA.