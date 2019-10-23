Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Queen & Slim’s Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Deliver Authentic Black Narrative Where Characters Are “Victors Not Victims” – Vanity Fair Summit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cardi B To Appear In ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10414344ax) Cardi B performs on stage during Day 1 of Music Midtown 2019, in Atlanta 2019 Music MidTown, Atlanta, USA - 14 Sep 2019
Shutterstock

After making her big-screen debut in the 100 million dollar grossing drama Hustlers, Cardi B has signed on for her next feature, one that’s sure to land in the high figures, Universal’s Fast & Furious 9. Deadline has confirmed that the multi-platinum selling rapper has landed a small role in the upcoming installment.

Fans were made aware of Cardi’s B’s involvement when star Vin Diesel posted a video on his Instagram account reflecting on the final day of filming in the UK. See the post below.

Cardi is not the only recording who will appear in the pic as it was just was announced yesterday that Latin Music pop star Ozuna had joined the cast and will also contribute to the soundtrack. It’s unclear if Cardi will also be part of that.

Diesel will be joined by franchise returnees Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron along with newbies John Cena, Finn Cole and Michael Rooker.

Fast & Furious 9, which is being directed by Justin Lin, opens on May 22, 2020.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad