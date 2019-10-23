Cardi B To Appear In ‘Fast & Furious 9’

After making her big-screen debut in the 100 million dollar grossing drama Hustlers, Cardi B has signed on for her next feature, one that’s sure to land in the high figures, Universal’s Fast & Furious 9. Deadline has confirmed that the multi-platinum selling rapper has landed a small role in the upcoming installment.

Fans were made aware of Cardi’s B’s involvement when star Vin Diesel posted a video on his Instagram account reflecting on the final day of filming in the UK. See the post below.

Cardi is not the only recording who will appear in the pic as it was just was announced yesterday that Latin Music pop star Ozuna had joined the cast and will also contribute to the soundtrack. It’s unclear if Cardi will also be part of that.

Diesel will be joined by franchise returnees Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron along with newbies John Cena, Finn Cole and Michael Rooker.

Fast & Furious 9, which is being directed by Justin Lin, opens on May 22, 2020.