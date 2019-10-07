Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson And Jameela Jamil To Be Honored At Girl Up #GirlHero Awards

The second annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards will honor Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, and Jameela Jamil at this year’s award luncheon which will take place on October 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The trio will be honored alongside Girl Up’s own inspiring changemakers in the movement for gender equality.

Julianne Hough will emcee the event presented by H&M as they highlight Hollywood allies and other Girl Up leaders fighting for change. The event will feature a performance by Jamie Woods and appearances by Grammy Award-winning artist Estelle, Nigel Barker, Corinne Foxx, Nikki Bella, Katherine McNamara, and Wade Davis. The event’s host committee includes Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Busy Philipps, Gabrielle Union and Lena Waithe.

“Every day, women are using their platform to shed light on these issues, and girls are breaking barriers at the grassroots level. So today, we’re taking a moment to celebrate girl power in every aspect – all that girls and women are, and all that they can be,” Girl Up Co-Executive Director Melissa Kilby said.

“In our work, we see the power of girls and women every day. We’re defying systems designed to diminish them, breaking gender barriers, and making their communities a better, safer place for girls. The Girl Up #GirlHero Awards is just another opportunity for the world to see what we see,” Girl Up Co-Executive Director Anna Blue added.

Girl Up has trained more than 58,000 girls in nearly 120 countries. The organization provides its participants with leadership and social impact programs, as well as programming in STEM and advocacy. This year’s honorees will be celebrated for their commitment to equal rights for girls and women, including their advocacy for the LGBTQ community, the representation of girls and women, and body positivity.