Cannes Readies For Its Closeup: Mayor Unveils Plan For $556M Revamp Of Film & TV Town

Cannes is set for a revamp.

At an event in Paris this week, Cannes mayor David Lisnard unveiled the $556m (€500m) ‘Cannes On Air’ project, which aims to bring a film museum, multiplex cinema, and a revamp of the Palais des Festivals, the hub for the Cannes Film Festival, MIP events and advertising confab Cannes Lions.

The project will see the opening of an international museum dedicated to the Cannes Film Festival and global cinema. It is scheduled to be ready for 2025 and is budgeted at $223m (€200m).

The plans also include a new multiplex, featuring 12 screens including one with 2,450 seats, which is scheduled to open in 2020. The Palais itself will also be expanded with an additional floor.

A university dedicated to media and entertainment is due to be built in the town with the capacity to host 1,200 students. It is scheduled to accept its first intake in September 2020.

According to local reports, Mayor Lisnard also said that he is seeking private partners interested in opening film studios and post-production facilities in the town.

Attendees at the announcement at the CNC on Tuesday included Vivendi director Frank Cadoret, Banijay Group president Stéphane Courbit, Gaumont general director Sidonie Dumas, Arte France president Véronique Cayla, and Canal+ chairman Maxime Saada.