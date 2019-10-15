Cannes Unveils Line-Up For Hong Kong Event; Rakuten TV AVOD Offering; EFA Animated Film Noms; LFF Attendance – Global Briefs

Cannes Film Festival chiefs Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux have named the six titles that will comprise its inaugural ‘Film Week’ at Hong Kong’s K11 Musea in November (12-17). They include three from this year’s Cannes competition: Young Ahmed, which won best director, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, which took best screenplay, and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor. Screening from the Un Certain Regard section are The Invisible Life Of Euridice Gusmão, which won the sidebar’s top prize, The Climb, which took the jury’s Coup de Cœur prize; and On A Magical Night, which took the best performance award for Chiara Mastroianni. The Hong Kong event will also feature masterclasses with Young Ahmed directors Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, who will talk about the works of the Lumiere brothers, and a third as-yet unannounced guest.

Rakuten TV, the European VOD service owned by Japanese retailer Rakuten, is rolling out its first AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) channels on the platform. The new free section on the service will include an initial offer of U.S. and local content in each of its 40+ European territories, and the service said it would expand to include exclusive Rakuten programming further down the line. That exclusive content will include the recently announced doc series Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, which chronicles the Spanish soccer team and is narrated by John Malkovich. The service will initially be available in a beta version on Smart TVs this year and will then be rolled out onto desktop and mobile.

The European Film Academy has announced a four-strong nominations list for its European Animated Feature Film category. In the running are Salvador Simó’s Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles (Spain, Netherlands), Jérémy Clapin’s I Lost My Body (France), Anca Damian’s Maron’s Fantastic Tale (France, Romania, Belgium), and Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec’s The Swallows Of Kabul (France, Luxembourg, Switzerland). The winner will be announced at this year’s European Film Awards in Berlin on December 7.

The 2019 BFI London Film Festival (LFF) saw public attendance rise 6% across its London venues, clocking 161,059 admissions in total, including its new program of free screenings. The festival also had 17,730 press and industry attendances across this year’s events. Alejandro Landes’ Monos won LFF’s top prize on Sunday.