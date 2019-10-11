Idina Menzel In Talks To Play Stepmother In Sony’s Camila Cabello ‘Cinderella’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony and Grammy winning actress Idina Menzel we hear is in talks to join Sony’s musical Cinderella directed and written by Kay Cannon, and starring Camila Cabello.

Menzel is poised to play Evelyn, the evil stepmother. Yesterday news broke that Pose Emmy winner Billy Porter is in negotiations for the role of the fairy godmother.

With the casting of Menzel, Broadway fans are sure to line up for this musical which opens on Feb. 5, 2021. She originated the role of Maureen Johnson in Rent for which she received a 1996 Tony nomination, and she originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked, for which she won a 2004 Tony Award. Her turn as Elizabeth Vaughan in the 2014 Broadway musical If/Then landed her a third Tony Award nom. Menzel is the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen franchise, the sequel to the $1.2 billion-grossing hit comes out on Nov. 22. She sang the Oscar and Grammy winning song “Let It Go” and won a Grammy for the pic’s soundtrack. Other feature credits include Disney’s Enchanted, A24’s upcoming Safdie brothers crime drama Uncut Gems, the big-screen version of Rent, and Kissing Jessica Stein.

Cinderella is set to shoot in London in February next year. I understand that the next big role to be cast is that of the Prince with chemistry reads soon underway. James Corden, who has a story by on the project, is producing under his Fulwell 73 banner with Leo Pearlman; Jonathan Kadin is also producing.

Menzel is repped by ICM, Pardigm, and One Entertainment.