CAA Signs ‘Shang-Chi’ And ‘Kim Convenience’ Star Simu Liu

CAA has signed Simu Liu for representation in all areas in a highly competitive situation. Known for his role in the CBC comedy Kim’s Convenience, it was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con in July that the Chinese-Canadian would be playing the titular superhero in the forthcoming Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Dave Callaham, Liu makes history as the first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be joined in the film by fellow Asian actors Tony Leung and Awkwafina.

Liu currently stars on Kim’s Convenience as Jung in the titular Kim family. The comedy won the 2017 ACTRA Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. The cast which also includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Andrew Phung, was nominated again in both 2018 and 2019.

His other credits include Fresh Off the Boat, Orphan Black and Blood and Water, which earned Liu a nomination for a Canadian Screen Award and an ACTRA Award. Most recently, it was announced that HarperCollins recently will publish Liu’s memoir, currently set for publication in 2021. The memoir, according to HarperCollins will “recount his complicated childhood, including the weight of immigrant family expectations, his determination to follow his dream, and his gratitude for his parents’ sacrifices, love, and life lessons.”

He continues to be repped by Chris Lee and Kyle Pak at Authentic Literary & Talent Management and attorney Shelby Weiser at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.