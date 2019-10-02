‘BTK: A Killer Among Us’ Producer Cream Productions Hires Former CBC Exec Johnny Kalangis As Head Of Digital

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian producer Cream Productions, the company behind PBS’ The Dictator’s Playbook and ID series BTK: A Killer Among Us, is doubling down on digital with the hire of former CBC exec Johnny Kalangis.

Kalangis joins the company, which is making Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, a docu-drama about the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan, for Netflix as head of digital, reporting to President and co-owner Kate Harrison Karman.

He will oversee Cream’s global digital efforts with an emphasis on expanding the company’s reach into emerging digital content and distribution spaces. The producer has already been working in the VR/AR space with content for Hulu, American Heroes Channel and Investigation Discovery. It is also currently developing a proprietary technology in the AI space and has worked on projects including A Curious Mind with Dominic Monaghan for Hulu as well as Oak AR, an augmented reality game.

Kalangis was previously Vice President of Creative, Digital and Creative Director for Marblemedia in Toronto, working on app Open Heart for TeenNick and YTV. Prior, he served as Executive in Charge of Digital and Interactive Entertainment at CBC Digital, Radio and Television, wrote and directed three feature films including the cult zombie comedy The Mad starring Billy Zane.

“We are thrilled to have Johnny join our management team at Cream,” said Harrison Karman. “Johnny brings a wealth of experience and his broad range of talents will be a great addition as Cream expands our efforts in Digital.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Cream at this moment in the company’s growth. The truly amazing people here are passionate about creating thoughtful, high-quality content for both traditional and emerging platforms. I’m excited about what we’ll be sharing with audiences and partners in the near-future. We’re rather strategically ‘swinging for the fences’,” added Kalangis.