CAA’s Bryan Lourd Issues Statement On Behalf Of Daughter Billie To Publicly Disavow Upcoming Carrie Fisher Book

CAA partner Bryan Lourd has gone the unusual route and issued to Deadline a statement on behalf of himself and daughter Billie Lourd disavowing Carrie Fisher: A Life On The Edge, an upcoming book by Sheila Weller published through the Farrar, Straus and Giroux imprint Sarah Crichton Books. This came after the family only discovered there was a book when they read a Los Angeles Magazine excerpt about Fisher’s final hours (when she became ill on a flight from Heathrow to Los Angeles and died shortly after).

Fisher at the time was returning from promoting her own book; she certainly had been outspoken on her own life and struggles, which informed everything from Postcards From The Edge to her stage show Wishful Drinking. Deadline has reached out to the publisher and hasn’t yet heard back.

Here is the statement from Lourd:

A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorized biography based on my daughter’s mother, Carrie Fisher.

I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her.

Ms. Weller sold this book on her own without our involvement.

For all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming press interviews Weller will do while trying to sell it.

To be clear I haven’t read the book.

The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.