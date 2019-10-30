Wind-Whipped Brush Fire Threatens Reagan Library, Homes In Simi Valley; Mandatory Evacuations; 23 Freeway Closed

UPDATED with new details: A fast-moving brush fire has erupted in Simi Valley near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Ventura County, forcing mandatory evacuations as it moves toward neighborhoods.

Television news footage shows the library complex in the middle of the evacuation zone. Dubbed the Easy Fire, the blaze broke around about 6 a.m. near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street, burning about 250 acres in the first hour, Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath told the Los Angeles Times. It since has grown to more than 400 acres.

“It’s a pretty tough situation here,” a worried-looking John Heubusch, executive director of the Reagan Library told KTLA-TV this morning. “There’s never been fires this close to the library. It’s a place of national treasure, and the flames are licking right up against it.”

The blaze has forced the closure of the Moorpark (23) Freeway between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.

The mandatory evacuation area extends from Tierra Rejada Road to the north, Olsen/Madera Street to the south, Madera Street to the east and Highway 23 to the west. At about As of 8:30 a.m., authorities issued a voluntary evac order north of Read Road, south of Olson Road, west of Moorpark Road and east of the 23.

The latest fire comes as Southern California endures its first-ever “extreme red flag warning”, with forecasts of Santa Ana winds from 50 to 70 mph and isolated gusts of 80 mph, the strongest to hit the area in years.

Meanwhile, the Getty Fire in Los Angeles, which broke out Monday, has burned at least 656 acres and was 15% contained as of 7 pm Tuesday, with 12 homes destroyed and five others damaged. One firefighter sustained a minor injury.

Erik Pedersen and City News Service contributed to this report.

