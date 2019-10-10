BRON Studios Boards English-Language Remake Of French Comedy ‘Call My Agent!’ With ‘W1A’s John Morton Attached

BRON Studios has boarded a remake of French comedy Call My Agent! and W1A creator John Morton will write, direct and exec produce.

The Tully studio will produce the series with Man In The High Castle producer Headline Pictures, which acquired the English-language rights back in 2017. At the time Veep writer Georgia Pritchett was attached to write.

The series, which was created by Fanny Herrero, takes place at a Parisian talent agency where agents scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder. It aired on France 2 with Netflix showing it globally.

The Office casting director Rachel Freck is also on board. John Morton will set the adaptation at a London talent agency and it will start production in June 2020.

Related Story Former Paramount Biz Affairs Head Rona Cosgrove Joins BRON Studios

Executive Producers are Aaron L. Gilbert, David Davoli and Steven Thibault for BRON and Christian Baute for Headline Pictures, Call My Agent’s original producer’s Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions and Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions.

The rights were acquired from Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions via a deal with TF1 Studio and France TV Distribution.

David Davoli, BRON’s EVP of International Television said, “We are thrilled to be working with Headline Pictures, Mother Productions and Mon Voisin Productions on the adaptation of this iconic series. In this time of political, social and climate upheaval, the world needs to be entertained, and more importantly, to laugh, and there is no one better than John Morton to do that and to bring this UK version of this series to life set against a dynamic London backdrop. As a follow up to our first series Shadowplay, we see this adaptation as a cornerstone of BRON’s growth in the international television space and will endeavor to entertain audiences around the world with it for many years to come.”

Baute said, “Serendipitously, I came across the French original on France 2 in Autumn 2015 – it had a record audience share of over 5 million viewers and I immediately loved it – it’s a brilliant, relatable, workplace comedy drama that drew in a wide audience from all ages and backgrounds. John Morton’s London-based version will embrace what is so special about Fanny Herrero’s original, as well as putting his own unique spin on it and adding to the great variety of characters and themes.”

Morton added, “I’m thrilled, startled and daunted to be given the chance to re-create such a wonderful show as Call My Agent! for an English language audience. It’s a big responsibility and I’m very lucky to have the support and expertise of David Davoli at BRON and Christian Baute at Headline to draw on. If we’re all very ambitious for this project, it’s only because the original is so good.”