‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Sets London Run: Scott Rudin-Produced Broadway Smash Begins West End Engagement Next Spring

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, one of Broadway’s major critical successes of recent seasons and the most commercially successful American play in Broadway history, will open a London production next spring, produced announced today.

Reprising his Broadway duty, Bartlett Sher will direct the staging at London’s Gielgud Theatre for May 2020. Cast and specific performance dates will be announced shortly.

The announcement was made today by producers Rudin, Barry Diller and Sonia Friedman Productions.

The London announcement comes a year to the week Mockingbird began previews at Broadway’s Shubert Theater, eventually opening to rapturous reviews the following month. The play, which takes an unconventional approach to the Harper Lee novel by casting adult actors in the children’s roles, has played to consistently full houses at the Shubert to become the most commercially successful American play in Broadway history. The production recouped its investment 19 weeks after its official Dec. 13 opening, with cumulative gross sales hitting $84 million.

Mockingbird begins a national two-year North American tour next August at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., with Richard Thomas in the Atticus Finch role originated on Broadway by Jeff Daniels. Ed Harris takes over as Broadway’s Atticus Nov. 5, leading a mostly new replacement cast.