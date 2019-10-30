British Independent Film Awards: ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ Leads Nominations – Full List

Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield and Tom Harper’s Wild Rose lead the nominees pool for the 2019 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which were unveiled in London this morning. Scroll down for the full list.

Copperfield has 11 nods including best film and director as well as actor for star Dev Patel. Wild Rose has 10 including best film and director, and actress for Jessie Buckley.

Peter Strickland’s In Fabric has nine and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, which is up for best film, has eight.

Judy missed out on best film but did take a nom for star Renee Zellweger and has five in total.

The best film category is completed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Syria doc For Sama, and Mark Jenkin’s micro-budget Bait, which has been a surprise box office hit in the UK, grossing $520k.

Other notable nominees include Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is up for the debut director prize for his The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

The breakthrough producer field is comprised of Finn Bruce (Tucked), Kate Byers and Linn Waite (Bait), Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (Blue Story), Becky Reed (Three Identical Strangers), and Jack Sidey (Moffie).

Most promising newcomer, which nominates actors, is comprised of Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree), Vicky Knight (Dirty God), Lorn Macdonald (Beats), Roxanne Scrimshaw (Lynn & Lucy), and Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir).

Films up for the international independent award include Marriage Story, Parasite and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Full list of nominations:

Best British Independent Film

BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell, Kevin Loader

THE SOUVENIR Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller

WILD ROSE Tom Harper, Nicole Taylor, Faye Ward

Best Director

WAAD AL-KATEAB, EDWARD WATTS For Sama

OLIVER HERMANUS Moffie

JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir

MARK JENKIN Bait

ASIF KAPADIA Diego Maradona

Best Screenplay

JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, SIMON BLACKWELL The Personal History of David Copperfield

PAUL LAVERTY Sorry We Missed You

PETER STRICKLAND In Fabric

NICOLE TAYLOR Wild Rose

Best Actress

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

HOLLIDAY GRAINGER Animals

SALLY HAWKINS Eternal Beauty

VICKY KNIGHT Dirty God

RENEE ZELLWEGER Judy

Best Actor

SAM ADEWUNMI The Last Tree

TOM BURKE The Souvenir

KRIS HITCHEN Sorry We Missed You

JOSH O’CONNOR Only You

DEV PATEL The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Supporting Actress

JESSICA BARDEN Scarborough

RUTHXJIAH BELLENEA The Last Tree

ELIZABETH DEBICKI Vita & Virginia

TILDA SWINTON The Personal History of David Copperfield

JULIE WALTERS Wild Rose

Best Supporting Actor

CHIWETEL EJIOFOR The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

HUGH LAURIE The Personal History of David Copperfield

EDLISON MANUEL OLBERA NÚÑEZ Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story

PETER MULLAN The Vanishing

BLUEY ROBINSON Dirty God

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

WILL BECHER, RICHARD PHELAN A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

FYZAL BOULIFA Lynn + Lucy

NINIAN DOFF Boyz in the Wood

CHIWETEL EJIOFOR The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You

Breakthrough Producer

FINN BRUCE Tucked

KATE BYERS, LINN WAITE Bait

JOY GHARORO-AKPOJOTOR Blue Story [also produced by Damian Jones]

BECKY READ Three Identical Strangers [also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett]

JACK SIDEY Moffie [also produced by Eric Abraham]

Debut Screenwriter

KIERAN HURLEY Beats

LISA OWENS Days of the Bagnold Summer

NICOLE TAYLOR Wild Rose

EMMA JANE UNSWORTH Animals

HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You

Most Promising Newcomer

SAM ADEWUMNI The Last Tree

VICKY KNIGHT Dirty God

LORN MACDONALD Beats

ROXANNE SCRIMSHAW Lynn + Lucy

HONOR SWINTON BYRNE The Souvenir

Best Documentary

COUP 53 Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, Paul Zaentz

DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

SEAHORSE Jeanie Finlay, Andrea Cornwell

TELL ME WHO I AM Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn

The Raindance Discovery Award

A BUMP ALONG THE WAY Shelly Love

CHILDREN OF THE SNOW LAND Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson

HERE FOR LIFE Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day

MUSCLE Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt

THE STREET Zed Nelson

Best British Short Film

ANNA Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna

BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, James Cummings, Gabriella Callea, Grace Nelder

THE DEVIL’S HARMONY Dylan Holmes Williams, Jess O’Kane, Nathan Craig

GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Laura Dockrill, Benedict Turnbull, Harri Kamalanathan

SERIOUS TINGZ Abdou Cissé, Kieran Kenlock, Matt Ellingham