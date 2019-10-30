British Independent Film Awards: ‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’ Leads Nominations – Full List

Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield and Tom Harper’s Wild Rose lead the nominees pool for the 2019 British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which were unveiled in London this morning. Scroll down for the full list.
Copperfield has 11 nods including best film and director as well as actor for star Dev Patel. Wild Rose has 10 including best film and director, and actress for Jessie Buckley.
Peter Strickland’s In Fabric has nine and Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, which is up for best film, has eight.
Judy missed out on best film but did take a nom for star Renee Zellweger and has five in total.
The best film category is completed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Syria doc For Sama, and Mark Jenkin’s micro-budget Bait, which has been a surprise box office hit in the UK, grossing $520k.
Other notable nominees include Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is up for the debut director prize for his The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.
The breakthrough producer field is comprised of Finn Bruce (Tucked), Kate Byers and Linn Waite (Bait), Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (Blue Story), Becky Reed (Three Identical Strangers), and Jack Sidey (Moffie).
Most promising newcomer, which nominates actors, is comprised of Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree), Vicky Knight (Dirty God), Lorn Macdonald (Beats), Roxanne Scrimshaw (Lynn & Lucy), and Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir).
Films up for the international independent award include Marriage Story, Parasite and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.
Full list of nominations:
Best British Independent Film
BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell, Kevin Loader
THE SOUVENIR Joanna Hogg, Luke Schiller
WILD ROSE Tom Harper, Nicole Taylor, Faye Ward
Best Director
WAAD AL-KATEAB, EDWARD WATTS For Sama
OLIVER HERMANUS Moffie
JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir
MARK JENKIN Bait
ASIF KAPADIA Diego Maradona
Best Screenplay
JOANNA HOGG The Souvenir
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, SIMON BLACKWELL The Personal History of David Copperfield
PAUL LAVERTY Sorry We Missed You
PETER STRICKLAND In Fabric
NICOLE TAYLOR Wild Rose
Best Actress
JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose
HOLLIDAY GRAINGER Animals
SALLY HAWKINS Eternal Beauty
VICKY KNIGHT Dirty God
RENEE ZELLWEGER Judy
Best Actor
SAM ADEWUNMI The Last Tree
TOM BURKE The Souvenir
KRIS HITCHEN Sorry We Missed You
JOSH O’CONNOR Only You
DEV PATEL The Personal History of David Copperfield
Best Supporting Actress
JESSICA BARDEN Scarborough
RUTHXJIAH BELLENEA The Last Tree
ELIZABETH DEBICKI Vita & Virginia
TILDA SWINTON The Personal History of David Copperfield
JULIE WALTERS Wild Rose
Best Supporting Actor
CHIWETEL EJIOFOR The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
HUGH LAURIE The Personal History of David Copperfield
EDLISON MANUEL OLBERA NÚÑEZ Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story
PETER MULLAN The Vanishing
BLUEY ROBINSON Dirty God
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
WILL BECHER, RICHARD PHELAN A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
FYZAL BOULIFA Lynn + Lucy
NINIAN DOFF Boyz in the Wood
CHIWETEL EJIOFOR The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You
Breakthrough Producer
FINN BRUCE Tucked
KATE BYERS, LINN WAITE Bait
JOY GHARORO-AKPOJOTOR Blue Story [also produced by Damian Jones]
BECKY READ Three Identical Strangers [also produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett]
JACK SIDEY Moffie [also produced by Eric Abraham]
Debut Screenwriter
KIERAN HURLEY Beats
LISA OWENS Days of the Bagnold Summer
NICOLE TAYLOR Wild Rose
EMMA JANE UNSWORTH Animals
HARRY WOOTLIFF Only You
Most Promising Newcomer
SAM ADEWUMNI The Last Tree
VICKY KNIGHT Dirty God
LORN MACDONALD Beats
ROXANNE SCRIMSHAW Lynn + Lucy
HONOR SWINTON BYRNE The Souvenir
Best Documentary
COUP 53 Taghi Amirani, Walter Murch, Paul Zaentz
DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin
FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
SEAHORSE Jeanie Finlay, Andrea Cornwell
TELL ME WHO I AM Ed Perkins, Simon Chinn
The Raindance Discovery Award
A BUMP ALONG THE WAY Shelly Love
CHILDREN OF THE SNOW LAND Zara Balfour, Marcus Stephenson, Mark Hakansson
HERE FOR LIFE Andrea Luka Zimmerman, Adrian Jackson, James Lingwood, Michael Morris, Cressida Day
MUSCLE Gerard Johnson, Matthew James Wilkinson, Richard Wylie, Ed Barratt
THE STREET Zed Nelson
Best British Short Film
ANNA Dekel Berenson, Merlin Merton, Olga Beskhmelnitsyna
BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, James Cummings, Gabriella Callea, Grace Nelder
THE DEVIL’S HARMONY Dylan Holmes Williams, Jess O’Kane, Nathan Craig
GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Laura Dockrill, Benedict Turnbull, Harri Kamalanathan
SERIOUS TINGZ Abdou Cissé, Kieran Kenlock, Matt Ellingham
