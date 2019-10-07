‘Bridge & Tunnel’, Soapy Drama From Melissa Carter & Ellen DeGeneres In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put into development Bridge & Tunnel, a soapy one-hour drama that hails from Famous in Love and Stargirl executive producer Melissa Carter, Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman’s A Very Good Production, and Warner Bros Television where AVGP is based.

The plot for the aspirational series revolves around three scrappy, blue collar best friends who will do anything to realize their dreams of becoming Manhattan’s top high-end realtors all while fighting for each other as the ups and downs of love, loss and rivalry alter their lives forever.

Carter is writing the script and will executive produce with DeGeneres and Kleeman via AVGP.

Finding “a big, provocative soap,” is a top priority for ABC this development season the network’s entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline in August.

Bridge & Tunnel falls under the new multi-year overall deal Carter signed with WBTV unit Warner Horizon Scripted Television in April. She currently serves as an EP on the upcoming WBTV series Stargirl for DC Universe. Before that she was an executive producer of WHSTV’s Freeform drama series Famous in Love, and also was an executive producer/co-showrunner alongside creator Ava DuVernay and EP Oprah Winfrey on Season 1 of OWN’s WHSTV drama Queen Sugar.

HBO Max recently teamed with DeGeneres and her A Very Good Production on four new original series. The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform gave straight-to-series orders to the unscripted Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, a home design competition show; and First Dates Hotel, a matchmaking series based on the hit UK format; as well as to animated children’s series Little Ellen, centered on DeGeneres as a child. Additionally. the streamer put in development Finding Einstein, a docuseries which seeks to find a new generation of Einsteins who are motivated to change the world for the better.

A Very Good Production is also currently behind NBC’s Little Big Shots, Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham and Discovery Channel’s Wildlife Warriors among others.