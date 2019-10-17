Brexit Deal: UK Media In Overdrive After Negotiators Reach Initial Agreement

News this morning that the UK and European negotiating teams have agreed a fresh Brexit deal has sent local media into overdrive, however there are still significant hurdles to overcome before a deal can be ratified.

At 10.35am UK time this morning, British prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted in Trumpian tone, “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control”:

Around the same time, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker also confirmed a deal on Twitter:

The deal will still need to receive the approval of both the UK and European parliaments. Northern Irish political party DUP, which has been influential in Brexit to date, has confirmed that it will not support the deal as things stand.

Former UK PM Theresa May also agreed a Brexit deal with the EU back in 2018, but failed to receive backing from the UK parliament to push it through, which led to a significant delay of the process.

This morning, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn released a statement saying that Johnson had ”negotiated an even worse deal than Theresa May’s, which was overwhelmingly rejected”.

News that a deal is edging closer saw the British pound surge to above $1.29 for the first time since May.

An EU summit begins in Brussels today where Brexit will again be in the spotlight. Boris Johnson has until the deadline on October 31, 11pm UK time, to pass his deal through both the EU and UK parliaments to avoid a ‘no deal’ scenario’ or a further delay.

The ongoing uncertainty over Brexit continues to create ripples in the film and TV sectors. Earlier this week, a U.S. firm pulled out of its major investment in a new UK film and TV studio in East London citing uncertainty over the UK’s relationship with the EU.