‘Breaking Bad’ Immersive Experience Opens In Honor Of ‘El Camino’ Movie

If you were one of the lucky patrons to devour a Max Burger at Saved by the Max, enjoy the 90210 life at The Peach Pit or gobble down some Good Chunks at Good Burger then you will certainly will be ready to throw on your hazmat suit and enter the “Breaking Bad Experience”, a pop up bar a restaurant which will open its doors on October 16.

From the team that brought you the aforementioned TV experiences, the “Breaking Bad Expeirence” will celebrate the critically acclaimed Emmy-winning AMC drama starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and is timed with the October 11 debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the world of Breaking Bad to life,” said Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners. “We are always looking to further elevate the nostalgic pop-up experience into something both foodies and show fans will love. So, when the timing aligned for this to become our next concept, we saw an opportunity to cook up our most immersive experience yet.”

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan added, “It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand.”

Fans of Walt and Jesse, will get be able to dive into Heisenberg’s world which will not only the show’s trademark RV but also an assortment of Insta-worthy set recreations from all five seasons of the show. The pop-up will feature a restaurant that will include bar snacks and libations inspired by the show including Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese (the “Half Measure” if you want it crustless!), and Loaded SAULsa Nachos, all safely served via hazmat tableside.

Tickets for the pop-up are available now. The “Breaking Bad Experience” is located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood.